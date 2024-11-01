Sci-Tech

OpenAI’s Sam Altman debunks ‘fake news’ on ChatGPT-5 release

Sam Altman cleared the air about 'fake news' related ChatGPT-5 release in 2025

  Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that ChatGPT-5 won't be released in 2025, but he remains optimistic about the potential of achieving superintelligence using current hardware.

During the conversation on Reddit Q&A session, the CEO along with some other top OpenAI executives opened up about the company’s future.

On asking about whether there would be a ChatGPT-5 Altman cleared the air about this “fake news” response on X recently to an article talking of its imminent release: “We have some very good releases coming later this year! Nothing that we are going to call GPT-5, though”, he replied.

However, the phrase "this year" does suggest that OpenAI may issue a new LLM shortly.

OpenAI shared that it will release Advanced Voice mode on the desktop app versions of ChatGPT and a new ChatGPT search, which even challenges Google.

Altman was excited when asked how valuable the just launched ChatGPT search was in comparison to more established search engines like Google, he said, “For many queries, I find it to be a way faster/easier way to get the information I'm looking for. I think we'll see this especially for queries that require more complex research. I also look forward to a future where a search query can dynamically render a custom web page in response!”

The CEO also talked about next update to Dall-E 3, the image generator that’s part of ChatGPT, saying, “The next update will be worth the wait! But we don't have a release plan yet."

