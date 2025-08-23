Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs

Meta is reportedly gearing up to release its next-generation smart glasses, codenamed Hypernova, in September.
According to Bloomberg, Unlike the current Meta Ray-Bans, the Hypernova will house a small augmented reality display in the right lens, enabling users to access notifications and mini apps directly in their line of sight.
Moreover, the glasses are likely to cost around $800—$200 less than earlier estimates—but exponentially higher than Meta’s Ray-Ban models.
The upgraded features, however, mark a significant leap forward in the company;s wearable tech strategy.
Credible tipsters remain divided over Hypernova’s market potential. CCS Insight analyst Leo Gebbie mentioned that the Ray-Bans gathered significant attention by blending a familiar design with a comprehensive suite of features at an affordable rate.
Meanwhile, IDC’s wearables head Frederick Stanbrell indicated that the device could be a step toward replacing smartphones.
Along with augmented reality (AR) display features, the glasses are likely to include a voice-activated AI assistant and a handset-level camera, making them the platform’s first consumer-focused AR glasses.
The September launch positions Hypernova as a bold attempt to shift the paradigm of everyday eyewear via AR incorporation.