Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models

In a significant move, Meta has collaborated with artificial intelligence (AI) startup Midjourney to license its image and video generation technology.
On Friday, August 22, 2025, Meta’s Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, announced that the platform will join hands with Midjourney to incorporate its cutting-edge tools into future AI models and products, aiming to offer an enhanced user experience.
According to Wang, Meta is taking an “all-of-the-above approach,” partnering with leading experts, using advanced computing resources, and collaborating with major players in the technological realm.
This agreement could assist Meta to outdo its competitors, including Google’s Veo, OpenAI’s Sora, and Black Forest Lab’s Flux.
Meta offers its own features — Imagine for AI image generation, and Movie Gen for AI video prompts.
The collaboration marks the company’s push towards excellence in the AI race.
Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg heavily invested in AI talent, spending billions on Scale AI, purchasing voice startup Play AI, and providing researchers a range of compensation packages.
Notably, Meta considered partnering with the tech billionaire Elon Musk’s $97 billion takeover bid of OpenAI, though it declined.
Midjourney, founded in 2022, has solidified its position among the top AI image generators due to its comprehensive suite of advanced features, realistic style, and subscription-based model, which generates up to $200 million annually.