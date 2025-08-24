SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures

SpaceX is set to lift off its 10th test flight of its biggest Starship rocket from its headquarters in Starbase, Texas, following three explosive setbacks.
This mission is essential for Elon Musk’s plans of reaching the moon to colonise Mars.
This starship flight 10 launch will occur on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm CT, marking the 10th attempt since April 2023.
Of the nine previous uncrewed flights, more of them have faced setbacks, and among those, up to 3 of them ended in dramatic explosions over the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.
The latest test includes the planned launch of Starlink satellite simulators.
Starship, standing 403ft tall, is said to be the most robust rocket ever built, exceeding NASA’s Saturn V.
Starship’s reusability, power, and future versions are key to Musk’s dream to colonise Mars by 2030.
Only four launches have remained successful so far, but despite the setbacks, Musk remains hopeful as the team keeps improving with each test flight and gets to learn more about the flight’s reusability and safety.
While SpaceX has tested booster recovery using giant “chopstick” arms, Sunday’s starship flight will rather use the booster for in-flight experiments.