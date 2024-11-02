Entertainment

Justin, Hailey Bieber's spooktacular first Halloween with baby Jack: PICS

The 'Peaches' crooner celebrates Halloween with his wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their first Halloween as a family of three, marking the occasion with a festive debut of their newest addition, Baby Jack.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the Peaches crooner dropped the series of photos, showing the family celebrating the spirit of spooky season.

While their infant son Jack Blues dressed as Rufus, Ron's beloved naked mole rat.

Meanwhile the couple channelled Ron and Kim Possible from the renowned Disney Channel series Kim Possible.


In a shared post the Baby singer is seen posing while holding his newborn in his hand who is dressed in a pink onesie.

Hailey looked distinctive as she was adorned a striking red wig.

The couple matches in black T-shirts and cargo pants, wearing utility belts around their waists.

Soon after Bieber dropped the adorable photos the fans couldn’t hold their love and flooded the comment section with the touching remarks.

One fan wrote, “Baby jack’s first halloween.”

Another commented, “but the last pic is a real mood, oh hailey the lucky woman you are.”

The third noted, “You guys are iconic.”

To note, Bieber announced the birth of his first son in a sweet Instagram post in August 2024.

