Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request

Kylie Jenner's bizarre plea to beau Timothée Chalamet has sparked tensions between the couple.
Just days after Kylie and Timothée's break up rumours were debunked by a source, claiming that they are still very much together, an insider has revealed about the real tension between the lovebirds.
A tipster close to the Dune actor and The Kylie Cosmetics founder has claimed that the mom of two - who has been dating Timothée since April, 2023, wants her boyfriend to avoid doing intimate scenes in movies.
"Timothee has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn’t like it," the tipster exclusively told Closer magazine.
"It has been the main source of tension between them lately, and it’s something that has been deeply bothering them," they claimed.
The source further noted, "She doesn’t appreciate all the details and doesn’t want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward."
They also explained that the A Complete Unknown actor is trying to convince Kylie for an open relationship these days, which has left the makeup mogul under alot of pressure as she doesn't want to lose Timothée.
"The problem is if she just flat out says no, the odds are high he will end up walking," the insider noted.