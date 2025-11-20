Entertainment

Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year

From 'Stranger Things' star to Captain America, several celebrities embraced parenthood in 2025

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Celebrity babies 2025: Stars who welcome new arrivals this year
Celebrity babies 2025: Stars who welcome new arrivals this year

2025 has already become a blissful and love-filled year for many celebrity couples, as they welcomed new bundles of joy into their lives.

From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcoming their third child to Millie Bobby Brown adopting a baby girl in a surprise move, the year has marked a beautiful new beginning for many of the industry's biggest names.

Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso

The Man of Steel star embraced the title of "superdad" in January, and the news was confirmed when he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, were spotted taking a stroll with their little sunshine.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Lilly Collins & Charlie McDowell
Lilly Collins & Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and her director husband, Charlie McDowell, have welcomed a baby girl into their life, named Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogate on January 31, 2025.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente

The supermodel gave birth to her third baby, her first with the jujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in early February.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson
Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum, Ed Westwick, is a dad to a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick. Ed and Amy Jackson announced on March 24.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The Transformers alum and the Rap Devil singer welcomed a baby girl on March 27, nearly three months after it was reported that the couple had parted ways.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard
Amber Heard

The Aquaman actress announced on her Instagram account on May 11, Mother's Day 2025, that she has welcomed twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean, who join big sister Oonagh. 

Amber has welcomed all three of her children via surrogacy, noting that she wanted to be a mother "on her own terms".

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon
Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The YouTuber announced that she and her husband welcomed their third and "final" baby on July 12.

She also unveiled their son's powerhouse name, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, through a bedazzled T-shirt of the DC comic book character.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Calvin Harris & Vick Hope
Calvin Harris & Vick Hope

The DJ and the British radio personality welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Micah, on July 20.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star and son of Jon Bon Jovi revealed they welcomed their first baby one year after getting married through adoption.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The supermodel and her husband welcomed their third baby, a baby girl, on September 18.

Days after, Joshua shared the exciting news on social media with an adorable photo of the newborn swaddled in a striped blanket and wearing a pink hat.

The Instagram post was captioned with the baby's date of birth and name, Rae Florence.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden
Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden

The pair debuted their first baby during a walk in London in September after Ronan revealed that she was pregnant at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 Paris Fashion Week show in May by flaunting her growing baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna announced she gave birth to her and long-time partner A$AP Rocky's third child on September 24.

"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025," the Diamonds hitmaker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding their baby girl.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista 

While the couple kept it quiet about their new journey, it was reported that the Captain America star and Borderline actress welcomed their first baby in late October.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Cardi B & Stefon Digs
Cardi B & Stefon Digs

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and football star announced the birth of their first baby together on November 13.

Cardi is also mom to Kulture, Wave and Blossom with her ex Offset.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer fuels hypes with a special preview amid rumors of her second appearance on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request
Timothée Chalamet receives clear ultimatum from Kylie Jenner ahead of 'Marty Supreme' release

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order
The legal battle between ‘It Ends with Us’ costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni intensifies as Judge Liman sets new order

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony
The 'Jolene' singer was honored with an IAAPA Hall of Fame induction for Dollywood

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Here's the list some of the biggest Hollywood controversies in 2025

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' rapper dropped the first photos of her newborn baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split
The 'Let It Roll' singer took the stage at the 59th CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards

Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards
The ‘I Never Lie’ hitmaker shares his celebration plans in a heartfelt acceptance speech at CMA Awards 2025

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark
Eminem files official lawsuit against Aussie label 'Swim Shady’ in bombshell trademark fight

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’ upcoming podcast?

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’ upcoming podcast?
Jason and Travis Kelce spark frenzy as they tease two special guests on the upcoming episode of 'New Heights' podcast

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing
Dylan Efron gets emotional over brother Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' semifinal

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
The eliminated duo failed this time to outperform other contestants despite impressive performances throughout the season