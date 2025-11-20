Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year

2025 has already become a blissful and love-filled year for many celebrity couples, as they welcomed new bundles of joy into their lives.
From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcoming their third child to Millie Bobby Brown adopting a baby girl in a surprise move, the year has marked a beautiful new beginning for many of the industry's biggest names.
Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
The Man of Steel star embraced the title of "superdad" in January, and the news was confirmed when he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, were spotted taking a stroll with their little sunshine.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins and her director husband, Charlie McDowell, have welcomed a baby girl into their life, named Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogate on January 31, 2025.
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente
The supermodel gave birth to her third baby, her first with the jujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in early February.
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson
The Gossip Girl alum, Ed Westwick, is a dad to a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick. Ed and Amy Jackson announced on March 24.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
The Transformers alum and the Rap Devil singer welcomed a baby girl on March 27, nearly three months after it was reported that the couple had parted ways.
Amber Heard
The Aquaman actress announced on her Instagram account on May 11, Mother's Day 2025, that she has welcomed twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean, who join big sister Oonagh.
Amber has welcomed all three of her children via surrogacy, noting that she wanted to be a mother "on her own terms".
Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon
The YouTuber announced that she and her husband welcomed their third and "final" baby on July 12.
She also unveiled their son's powerhouse name, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, through a bedazzled T-shirt of the DC comic book character.
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
The DJ and the British radio personality welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Micah, on July 20.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
The Stranger Things star and son of Jon Bon Jovi revealed they welcomed their first baby one year after getting married through adoption.
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
The supermodel and her husband welcomed their third baby, a baby girl, on September 18.
Days after, Joshua shared the exciting news on social media with an adorable photo of the newborn swaddled in a striped blanket and wearing a pink hat.
The Instagram post was captioned with the baby's date of birth and name, Rae Florence.
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden
The pair debuted their first baby during a walk in London in September after Ronan revealed that she was pregnant at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 Paris Fashion Week show in May by flaunting her growing baby bump.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna announced she gave birth to her and long-time partner A$AP Rocky's third child on September 24.
"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025," the Diamonds hitmaker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding their baby girl.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
While the couple kept it quiet about their new journey, it was reported that the Captain America star and Borderline actress welcomed their first baby in late October.
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
The Grammy Award-winning rapper and football star announced the birth of their first baby together on November 13.
Cardi is also mom to Kulture, Wave and Blossom with her ex Offset.