Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order

Things are getting more intense in Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit.
On Wednesday, November 19, PEOPLE reported that earlier this week, Judge Lewis J. Liman, who is overseeing the bombshell lawsuit between the Gossip Girl actress and Justin Baldoni, gave a new order, intensifying the ongoing clash.
In the lawsuit, the Another Simple Favor actress also dragged It Ends with Us producer Jamey Heath, claiming that he behaved inappropriately on set and alleged that he showed her a video of his wife giving birth without warning.
She also claimed that Heath and Baldoni entered her trailer while she was undressed or breastfeeding, talked about personal sexual topics, and later took part in a smear campaign against her after she spoke up.
Following Lively’s claims, the judge had previously ordered Heath to submit the footage of his wife Natasha giving birth. However, the producer provided only a three-minute video, which the actress later said did not include the clips she was shown on set.
In his new decision, Judge Liman has now ordered Jamey Heath to submit all the videos of his wife giving birth, ruling that the material “should have been produced” under an earlier discovery order.
He also noted that the complete footage “would tend to support Lively’s claim,” adding that all the provided footages will remain private under the protective order in the case due to its sensitive nature.
Notably, Blake Lively had asked the court to sanction Jamey Heath for not handing over the full videos and to stop him from testifying about what he allegedly showed her.
But Liman rejected her request, noting that “sanctions are not warranted here.”
This comes after Justin Baldoni’s team submitted his bombshell texts to the court, in which he described his tense meeting with Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his conversation with It Ends with Us author, Colleen Hoover, about the ongoing legal drama.