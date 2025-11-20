Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order

The legal battle between ‘It Ends with Us’ costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni intensifies as Judge Liman sets new order

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order

Things are getting more intense in Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit.

On Wednesday, November 19, PEOPLE reported that earlier this week, Judge Lewis J. Liman, who is overseeing the bombshell lawsuit between the Gossip Girl actress and Justin Baldoni, gave a new order, intensifying the ongoing clash.

In the lawsuit, the Another Simple Favor actress also dragged It Ends with Us producer Jamey Heath, claiming that he behaved inappropriately on set and alleged that he showed her a video of his wife giving birth without warning.

She also claimed that Heath and Baldoni entered her trailer while she was undressed or breastfeeding, talked about personal sexual topics, and later took part in a smear campaign against her after she spoke up.

Following Lively’s claims, the judge had previously ordered Heath to submit the footage of his wife Natasha giving birth. However, the producer provided only a three-minute video, which the actress later said did not include the clips she was shown on set.

In his new decision, Judge Liman has now ordered Jamey Heath to submit all the videos of his wife giving birth, ruling that the material “should have been produced” under an earlier discovery order.

He also noted that the complete footage “would tend to support Lively’s claim,” adding that all the provided footages will remain private under the protective order in the case due to its sensitive nature.

Notably, Blake Lively had asked the court to sanction Jamey Heath for not handing over the full videos and to stop him from testifying about what he allegedly showed her.

But Liman rejected her request, noting that “sanctions are not warranted here.”

This comes after Justin Baldoni’s team submitted his bombshell texts to the court, in which he described his tense meeting with Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his conversation with It Ends with Us author, Colleen Hoover, about the ongoing legal drama.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request
Timothée Chalamet receives clear ultimatum from Kylie Jenner ahead of 'Marty Supreme' release

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony
The 'Jolene' singer was honored with an IAAPA Hall of Fame induction for Dollywood

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Here's the list some of the biggest Hollywood controversies in 2025

Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year

Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year
From 'Stranger Things' star to Captain America, several celebrities embraced parenthood in 2025

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' rapper dropped the first photos of her newborn baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split
The 'Let It Roll' singer took the stage at the 59th CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards

Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards
The ‘I Never Lie’ hitmaker shares his celebration plans in a heartfelt acceptance speech at CMA Awards 2025

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark
Eminem files official lawsuit against Aussie label 'Swim Shady’ in bombshell trademark fight

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’ upcoming podcast?

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’ upcoming podcast?
Jason and Travis Kelce spark frenzy as they tease two special guests on the upcoming episode of 'New Heights' podcast

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing
Dylan Efron gets emotional over brother Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' semifinal

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
The eliminated duo failed this time to outperform other contestants despite impressive performances throughout the season

Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors

Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors
Joe Jonas ignites dating rumours after NYC outing with model Tatiana Gabriela