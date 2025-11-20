Entertainment

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony

The 'Jolene' singer was honored with an IAAPA Hall of Fame induction for Dollywood

  By Javeria Ahmed
Dolly Parton has issued an apology for missing her induction ceremony at Dollywood, explaining that ongoing health challenges prevented her from attending the special event.

The 79-year-old singer was honored with an IAAPA Hall of Fame induction for Dollywood, accepting remotely in a bedazzled sky-blue outfit in an Instagram video on November 19.

"Well hey there, it's Dolly," she began.

Parton added, "And I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while."

In the video, Parton thanked her Dollywood partners and apologized for missing the ceremony, also recognizing Jack and Peter for over 40 years of friendship and collaboration.

She mentioned, "You've been a blessing to me, and I love you dearly. You know, our partnership is truly special. I trust them, and they trust me, and they always listen when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams."

The Jolene singer also expressed gratitude for the honor, calling it an “incredible way” to mark Dollywood’s 40th anniversary, and noted she is only the second woman inducted on her own and the fourth in the IAAPA’s 100-year history.

"And I peeked out the window of my bus, saw all those cars lined up, and would you believe it? They're still lining up today," Parton added.

"For me and for everyone who makes Dollywood what it is, and all my friends and partners, and to all of you out there helping families make magic every day in your own parks and places," she said.

Parton noted, "Remember that I will always love you and thank you again."

Notably, Dolly Parton’s absence came after she had mentioned earlier in September that she had been having issues with kidney stones.

