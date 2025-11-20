Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama

Kevin Costner is stepping into presidential shoes once again, signing on to portray a surprising former U.S. president in a new scripted series for the United Nations.
As per Variety, the Yellowstone star is being eyed to play the former president Bill Clinton in the political drama United, which is in early development.
The series, created in collaboration with the United Nations, will be written and directed by Night Hunter filmmaker David Raymond, according to insiders.
It is reported that the show “will tell true stories of heroism and perseverance by humanitarians in pursuit of making the world a better place for all.”
Costner may also executive produce the series alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
He has previously portrayed historical figures, including Eliot Ness in The Untouchables and Jim Garrison in JFK.
According to the outlet, Chukwudi Iwuji will also join the star-studded cast as UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in the show.
Production on United will be handled by Appian Way, Onwards Studios, and Prime Focus DNEG, with shoots scheduled in Atlanta and Spain in 2026.
To note, United appears to focus on the 1999 East Timor uprising, following a UN-organized independence referendum.
After decades of Indonesian occupation and human-rights abuses, nearly the entire population voted for independence. In response, pro-Indonesia militias launched a violent campaign, killing at least 1,400 and destroying infrastructure, despite UN oversight through UNAMET.