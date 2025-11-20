Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban returned to the spotlight at the 2025 CMA Awards, marking his first major awards show appearance since his highly publicized split from Nicole Kidman.
On Wednesday, November 19, the 58-year-old singer took the stage at the 59th CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, joining host Lainey Wilson for a performance of his 1999 classic Where the Blacktop Ends.
The Let It Roll singer closed out Wilson’s intro medley, which featured hits from stars like Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey and Little Big Town.
The crowd stood as he surprised the 33-year-old host onstage, guitar in hand, for their duet.
Wilson later introduced Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley as the night’s first presenters.
At the event, the 2025 CMAs are set to feature performances from a stacked lineup, including Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.
Notably, Urban performed his first show at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn., as part of his High and Alive World Tour after he parted ways with the Babygirl star.
Recently, The Fighter singer performed at Anthony Pratt’s private event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15, according to an Instagram post.
The 59th CMA Awards aired live from Nashville on November 19 and streamed on Hulu the next day.