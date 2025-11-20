Entertainment

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split

The 'Let It Roll' singer took the stage at the 59th CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban returned to the spotlight at the 2025 CMA Awards, marking his first major awards show appearance since his highly publicized split from Nicole Kidman.

On Wednesday, November 19, the 58-year-old singer took the stage at the 59th CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, joining host Lainey Wilson for a performance of his 1999 classic Where the Blacktop Ends.

The Let It Roll singer closed out Wilson’s intro medley, which featured hits from stars like Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey and Little Big Town.

The crowd stood as he surprised the 33-year-old host onstage, guitar in hand, for their duet. 

Wilson later introduced Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley as the night’s first presenters.

At the event, the 2025 CMAs are set to feature performances from a stacked lineup, including Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Notably, Urban performed his first show at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn., as part of his High and Alive World Tour after he parted ways with the Babygirl star.

Recently, The Fighter singer performed at Anthony Pratt’s private event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15, according to an Instagram post.

The 59th CMA Awards aired live from Nashville on November 19 and streamed on Hulu the next day.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' rapper dropped the first photos of her newborn baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed

Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards

Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards
The ‘I Never Lie’ hitmaker shares his celebration plans in a heartfelt acceptance speech at CMA Awards 2025

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark
Eminem files official lawsuit against Aussie label 'Swim Shady’ in bombshell trademark fight

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’upcoming podcast?

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’upcoming podcast?
The 'New Heights' official Instagram post showed Jason and Travis Kelce with two silhouetted figures between them

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing
Dylan Efron gets emotional over brother Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' semifinal

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
The eliminated duo failed this time to outperform other contestants despite impressive performances throughout the season

Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors

Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors
Joe Jonas ignites dating rumours after NYC outing with model Tatiana Gabriela

Nicole Kidman decides to 'reunite' with Keith Urban in emotional decision

Nicole Kidman decides to 'reunite' with Keith Urban in emotional decision
Nicole Kidman makes positive move for Keith Urban just two months after divorce

Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama

Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama
Kim Kardashian receives support from sister Khloé Kardashian over her latest controversy

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination
Leonardo DiCaprio set to receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'
The 'High School Musical; star attended the show with 5-year-old sister Olivia