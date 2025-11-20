Entertainment

Selena Gomez's soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans 'obsessed'

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress gives fans a sneak peek into her ‘nice evening at home’

  By Sidra Khan
Selena Gomez’s makeup game is next level!

The Only Murders in the Building actress left fans swooning on Wednesday, November 19, with a charming makeup tutorial, showing her proudly using her high-end makeup brand, Rare Beauty’s, products.

“just a nice evening at home with @rarebeauty,” she captioned.

Dressed in a chic grey shirt with a deep neck, the Sunset Blvd singer offered a peek into her makeup bag, which was full of a variety of luxurious products and brushes.

Exuding gorgeousness in her bare skin, the songstress began the tutorial by prepping her skin with moisturizing eye patches.

She then applied a velvety foundation on her face, blended it seamlessly with a brush, followed by moisturizing her lips and contouring her gorgeous features.

Benny Blanco’s wife completed her dewy makeup look by setting her eyebrows, applying pink lipstick, matching eyeshadow, and winged black eyeliner.

To add a pink flush to her face, Gomez used a creamy blush, followed by a powder one.

Fans’ reactions:

Selena Gomez’s gorgeous makeup look left her fans completely “obsessed.”

Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “Hello beautiful! Love this.”

“LOOOOVE this, this is so comforting!! live, laugh, love rare beauty!” gushed a second.

“obsessed with how effortless you make it look queen,” a third chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth wittily gave a nod to the singer’s makeup brand, writing, “Rare evening.”

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty on September 3, 2020.

