Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has shared the first photos of her newborn son with Stefon Diggs, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s growing family while also flashing a dazzling ring on her wedding finger.
The WAP rapper took to her Instagram account to delight her fans with the first photos of her newborn baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed.
In one photo, Cardi B was seen holding her son in a nursery as he snoozed in a New England Patriots cap and onesie, honoring her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 31, who plays wide receiver for the team.
The I Like It singer shared photos of herself, Diggs, and their newborn in the hospital, with her baby’s face blurred, including a close-up of him in his cute onesie and shots of her snuggling him.
In a caption, Cardi B wrote, "11/4,” sharing the birthday of his son.
Moments after the Drip rapper shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt remarks.
One fan wrote, “Congrats Cardi! These are the moments that matter most. So much love in one picture… absolutely beautiful.”
Another noted, “Welcome home Angel, congratulations to you and your growing family.”
The third remarked, “Congratulations, so happy your baby boy is healthy. God is good.”
Cardi welcomes her first child with Diggs while already being mom to Kulture, Blossom, and Wave with ex Offset.
On the other hand, Diggs has two daughters, Nova and Charliee.