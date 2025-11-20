Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz

When it comes to sparking excitement, no one can beat Taylor Swift!
Amid ongoing buzz that she might appear on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast for the second time – this time joined by Kylie Kelce as the show’s special guests - the Opalite hitmaker has fueled anticipation with a special new preview featuring dramatic sneak-peeks.
On Wednesday, November 19, ABC’s YouTube channel shared a 30-second thrilling teaser, showing special behind-the-scenes glimpses from Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour documentary.
The video showcased several exciting glimpses from the highly-anticipated series – set to premiere on December 12, 2025, just a day before the songstress’s 36th birthday.
Speaking to her tour team and dance crew, Swift said, “This is the biggest challenge any of us have ever done,” as clips of her rehearsing, getting ready, and dazzling on stage were shown dramatically in the preview.
With the clips featuring the songstress enchanting fans with her magical performance on stage, Swift was heard saying, “There's magic in the eras.”
Swift’s forthcoming series, titled The End of an Era, is a six-episode behind-the-scenes documentary event that “gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world.”
In addition to the unseen backstage moments, the thrilling series features “Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, along with her band, dancers, crew, and family members – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon,” as per Disney +.
Notably, two episodes from the documentary will be released each week beginning December 12.
The Eras Tour documentary’s new preview comes after Taylor Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, sparked a frenzy among fans by teasing special guests in the upcoming episode of their New Heights podcast.
Taking to the podcast’s Instagram account, they shared an exciting poster featuring two silhouettes, writing, “Tune in to tomorrow’s episode to find out which special guests are making their New Heights debut next week.”
Shortly after their post, fans began speculating that Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce might make a joint appearance on the show.