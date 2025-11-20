Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update

Taylor Swift’s got the royal family vibing to her new track!
On Thursday, November 20, the Royal Family of Norway took to its official Instagram account to share a heartwarming post, wishing students good luck ahead of their upcoming exams.
In the post, the palace also dropped a three-photo gallery of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is currently studying in Australia.
Besides sharing Princess Ingrid’s snaps and sending best wishes, the royal family’s sweet update also included a huge shout-out to Taylor Swift.
Giving a pop flair to their delightful post, the palace added Swift’s hit song Opalite in the background.
“The exam period is in full swing both in Norway and Australia!” captioned the royals, adding, “According to Australian superstition, if you haven't started reading before the jacaranda trees are in full bloom, it means trouble in your exams.”
They continued, “The purple trees have been blooming for several weeks already, but we still wish you good luck - whether you opened the curriculum early or at the last minute!”
