Entertainment

Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker gets royal seal of approval for her upbeat new track

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update
Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update

Taylor Swift’s got the royal family vibing to her new track!

On Thursday, November 20, the Royal Family of Norway took to its official Instagram account to share a heartwarming post, wishing students good luck ahead of their upcoming exams.

In the post, the palace also dropped a three-photo gallery of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is currently studying in Australia.

Besides sharing Princess Ingrid’s snaps and sending best wishes, the royal family’s sweet update also included a huge shout-out to Taylor Swift.

Giving a pop flair to their delightful post, the palace added Swift’s hit song Opalite in the background.

“The exam period is in full swing both in Norway and Australia!” captioned the royals, adding, “According to Australian superstition, if you haven't started reading before the jacaranda trees are in full bloom, it means trouble in your exams.”

They continued, “The purple trees have been blooming for several weeks already, but we still wish you good luck - whether you opened the curriculum early or at the last minute!”

Opalite is the third song from Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Written and produced by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback, the track is an upbeat pop rock, soft rock and synth-pop song with a disco groove, and focuses on the theme of past romantic relationships, hardships, and self-made happiness.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance
Justin Trudeau is also enjoying a new chapter in his life with Katy Perry

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama
The 'Yellowstone' star is being eyed to play the former president in the political drama 'United'

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'
Vin Diesel cleared of legal claims made by a former assistant claiming sexual battery in a Los Angeles Court

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress gives fans a sneak peek into her ‘nice evening at home’

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer fuels hypes with a special preview amid rumors of her second appearance on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request
Timothée Chalamet receives clear ultimatum from Kylie Jenner ahead of 'Marty Supreme' release

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order
The legal battle between ‘It Ends with Us’ costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni intensifies as Judge Liman sets new order

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony
The 'Jolene' singer was honored with an IAAPA Hall of Fame induction for Dollywood

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Here's the list some of the biggest Hollywood controversies in 2025

Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year

Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year
From 'Stranger Things' star to Captain America, several celebrities embraced parenthood in 2025

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' rapper dropped the first photos of her newborn baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split
The 'Let It Roll' singer took the stage at the 59th CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena