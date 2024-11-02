Khloé Kardashian and kids melt hearts with cute Halloween looks

Khloé Kardashian and her adorable kid gang are too sweet to handle!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, November 1, The Kardashians alum shared a carousel of photos and videos that featured the American reality TV star, her two children, True and Tatum, and niece, Dream, dressed up to celebrate Halloween.
“Happy Halloween,” wrote the socialite alongside the string of cute clicks.
She continued, “The costumes changed for the kids a few times this year. I’m simply happy that Halloween is over and I can be in my Christmas feels. Bring on Santa!!!”
The sweet carousel opened with the photo of Khloé Kardashian along with her kid gang that also included her brother, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.
Dressed in a cat costume, the media personality posed with the three little ones who beamed at the camera.
While True channeled Evie from the Descendants movie franchise by wearing a blue wig and crown, and dressed in a two-piece red jacket and skirt, Tatum coordinated his mom as a cat.
Dream, on the other hand, wore a blow-up alien costume.
Next in the carousel were a long string of photos and videos that showcased Khloé Kardashian and the kids enjoying the spooky festival by stepping out.
“I love these pics. I love how Dream is always there with u n how much u love her,” read a comment on the post.
The second gushed, “Such a fun- loving mama and auntie,” while the third admired, “Stunning mama.”