14 died in Novi Sad railway station roof collapse in Serbia

Hundreds of people gathered at Novi Sad city hall to light candles in memory of the victims

  by Web Desk
  November 02, 2024
The roof collapse at the entrance of a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, killed 14 people.

On Friday, November 1, rescue workers searched through piles of concrete and twisted metal for survivors.

As per Reuters, numerous cranes and bulldozers assisted in searching through debris along with many rescuers and workers, while medical staff and ambulances stood nearby.

The collapse occurred on Friday afternoon in the city about 70km northwest of capital, Belgrade, with bodies being recovered from the rubble throughout afternoon.

An 86-year-old pensioner, Vera, who lives about 200 meters away from the incident, stated, "Our windows were open as it was warm outside and I heard a huge rumble and saw a plume of dust, that's all I saw. Later I heard what happened."

Furthermore, the Interior Minister, Ivica Dacic told Tanjug news that he did not expect a significant increase in the death toll.

Similarly, the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that five people have not have been recognized yet.

In a show of solidarity, hundreds of people gathered outside Novi Sad city hall to light and place candles in memory of disaster’s victims, some of them showed in tears.

The N1 news reported that train departures from the station have been suspended, which noted that recently constructed building did not include in the roof collapse section. 

