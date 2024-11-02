Beyoncé pays homage to Prince and Apollonia in sizzling Halloween Costume

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Beyoncé sets pulse racing with sizzling Halloween look!

The Crazy in Love singer paid homage to music legends Prince and Apollonia with her latest Halloween costume.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Beyoncé shared a glimpse into her second look from spooky season.

The superstar, who previously channeled Betty Davis, has now transformed into the late Purple Rain hitmaker and his protégée turned lover, Mexican model Patricia 'Apollonia' Kotero.

While roleplaying Apollonia, Beyoncé went topless in a black lace bustier and metallic purple glove.

She also channeled Prince, donning a purple coat, white frilly shirt, and black lace underwear. 

The If I were a Boy hitmaker completed her look with a matching purple guitar.

“PURPLE NASTY,” Beyoncé penned alongside the carousel, paying tribute to Prince's iconic style.

Shortly after she posted the iconic look, her ardent fans went wild for the outfits.

One fan wrote, “Okay so Beyonce is all the characters this Halloween, Marge, Betty Davis, Prince and Apollonia. Okay BB, be all you can be girl lol!”

While another noted, “That’s Prince look is dope as f..”

“P would be so happy,” penned the third.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also gushed over Beyoncé’s as she left a number of purple heart emojis on the post.

Apollonia, played by Patricia 'Apollonia' Kotero, starred alongside Prince in the 1984 film Purple Rain.

