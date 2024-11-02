World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

The world’s largest Australian crocodile in captivity died on Saturday, November 2, at a wildlife sanctuary.
As per BBC, Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton was nearly 5.5m (18ft) long.
People believed that this was over 110 years old but no one has known the exact age.
The huge saltwater crocodile was awarded the Guinness World Record title in 2011, as the world’s largest crocodile in captivity.
Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat said in a statement, "He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc. Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever."
As per the group website, this crocodile has been at the sanctuary since 1987 after being relocated from the Northern Territory, a region where crocodiles play important part in the tourist industry.
The Habitat also thanked "everyone who visited Cassius throughout his life and offered kindness.”
He earned the title of being the largest crocodile after the death of the Philippines crocodile Lulong, who measured 6.17 m (20 ft 3 in) long.
Lolong died on 10 February 2013 from pneumonia and cardiac arrest, after a little over two years five months in captivity.