World

World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

The huge saltwater crocodile was awarded the Guinness World Record title in 2011

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at astonishing age
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

The world’s largest Australian crocodile in captivity died on Saturday, November 2, at a wildlife sanctuary.

As per BBC, Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton was nearly 5.5m (18ft) long.

People believed that this was over 110 years old but no one has known the exact age.

The huge saltwater crocodile was awarded the Guinness World Record title in 2011, as the world’s largest crocodile in captivity.

Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat said in a statement, "He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc. Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever."

Cassius was nearly 5.5m (18ft) long
Cassius was nearly 5.5m (18ft) long

As per the group website, this crocodile has been at the sanctuary since 1987 after being relocated from the Northern Territory, a region where crocodiles play important part in the tourist industry.

The Habitat also thanked "everyone who visited Cassius throughout his life and offered kindness.”

He earned the title of being the largest crocodile after the death of the Philippines crocodile Lulong, who measured 6.17 m (20 ft 3 in) long.

Lolong died on 10 February 2013 from pneumonia and cardiac arrest, after a little over two years five months in captivity.

Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue

Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue
Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance

Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance
Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study

Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

World News

World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of Britain's Conservative Party
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
14 died in Novi Sad railway station roof collapse in Serbia
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Washington takes big security measure amid election violence concerns
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
North Korea promises unwavering support for Russia in Ukraine 'until victory'
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Billionaire media moguls: The hidden faces behind your newsfeed
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Hundreds of dancers take over NYC with a 'Thrilling' flashmob on Halloween night
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Uncovering Halloween's surprising roots: Birthplace, traditions, origin of costumes
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Botswana Election: BDP’s Masisi accepts historic defeat after 58 years rule
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Before-and-after images reveal Spain's 'shocking' flooding crisis: SEE
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Melania Trump, 5 worst celebrity statues ever
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Mark Zuckerberg joins Halloween fun with surprising twist