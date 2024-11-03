Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his body ‘recovery’ secret

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled the secret behind his body recovery in a new social media post.

Al-Nasar player after a draw with rival Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League said in a post on his Instagram that an “ice bath” helped his body to recover before every new battle.

He wrote, “Recovery game strong! I try to use the ice bath as frequently as possible to help reset and recover my body for each upcoming game!!”


Former Real Madrid and Manchester United player fans praised him for his fitness even at the age of 39 years old. A user commented, “You are the greatest of all time.” Another fan added, “39 and incredible.”

The third one noted, “GOAT IS LOOKING YOUNGER DAY BY DAY.”

He also shared screenshots of his recovery tracker, and fans took no moment to note the sleeping schedule of the soccer player and said, “Even GOAT sleeps at 1 am.”

Portuguese footballer who is currently playing in Saudi Arabia with his club Al Nassr is all set to play his next AFC Champions League match against Al Ain on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

To note, during the 2024 season, Ronaldo has so far scored nine goals in 11 games for Al Nassr.

