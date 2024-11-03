Meghan Markle’s battles her worst fears as Prince Harry separates paths

Meghan Markle’s worst fears have made her “panic!”
The Duke of Sussex has recently been on his solo trips and attending several public engagements, while his wife, Markle, is busy on expanding her career as she is about to launch her own beauty brand soon.
However, several reports have been suggesting that the Spare author, with these moves, has been hinting that the Prince has now been fed up of being a pawn of the American actress and wants to pursue his career separately and independently.
But, this step from the Duke has unlocked the worst fears of Meghan Markle, who has reportedly been struggling to maintain a strong financial backup amid her ongoing business venture.
After the royal couple stepped down from their positions of senior working royals and moved to the United States, they signed some high-profile deals with Netflix and Spotify.
However, the Spotify contract, that ended up in 2023, was not renewed by the music streaming company as it was disappointed with the results and outcomes.
Weighing in on the Duchess of Sussex’s financial status, a PR and branding expert, Riviera Orchard, that that the mother of two has been in a state of “panic” as she is desperately trying to “make money back," reported GB News.
The expert also doubted the success of Meghan Markle’s forthcoming launch of brand.
"I have been wrong before, but I would say as of right now it is difficult. Maybe one of the products will be a hit, or maybe she will team up with the right manufacturer or right company,” she said.
With all these speculations, and Prince Harry’s career separation move, Meghan Markle surely seems to be in a tight spot.