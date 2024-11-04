Scotland braces for heavy snowfall and freezing conditions THIS month

Heavy snowfall is forecasted to hit large parts of Scotland later this month.
As per multiple outlets, cold air will move in from the Arctic on the evening of November 16, bringing freezing conditions and snowfall to the far north during the early hours of November 17.
Parts of Aberdeenshire will be blanketed by about 7cm of snow and then the snow shower will shift southward, covering a large area of the west coast, the Central Belt, and southern Scotland with snow.
Meanwhile, in rural Aberdeenshire, snow is expected to reach depths of 12 to 13cm.
While, in Glasgow, depths of around 2cm are forecasted and in the northwest Highlands up to 5cm.
By midnight of November 18, temperatures in certain areas of Aberdeenshire could drop to bone chilling temperatures of -8C, while in Glasgow, temperatures may fall to -3C.
A statement from the Met Office said, “A weakening of the recent high pressure is likely at the end of the week, and this is likely to allow some spells of rain and stronger wind to creep into parts of western and northern Scotland at times. There is likely to be very little rain in the east however.”
This week temperatures are expected to remain dry across Scotland.
However, rain and strong winds are expected when it moves into the next week.