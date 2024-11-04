Royal

King Charles makes first appearance amid The Duchy Files controversy

The British monarch stepped out in public for the first time amid new controversy and major blow to Prince Andrew

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024


King Charles spotted in public for the first time amid The Duchy Files investigation and major blow to brother Prince Andrew.

The 75-year-old who recently made headlines for axing brother Andrew's $1.3million yearly allowance, stepped out in Sandringham on Sunday, November 3.

Charles was seen in high spirits as he attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The cancer-stricken monarch looked dapper in a sophisticated winter outfit, featuring a warm caramel-hued woolen coat layered over a crisp suit. 

He added elegance to his outfit with a red poppy, and a patterned red and white polka dots tie.

In exclusive photos obtained by Hello, Charles seen warmly greeting Reverend Canon Paul Williams as they make their way over to the church. 

PC:HELLO MAGAZINE
PC:HELLO MAGAZINE

While in other photos, King Charles was captured smiling and waving to the public.

It is pertinent to mention, Charles attended Sunday service without wife Queen Camilla, with whom he had a historic 11-day tour last month.

King Charles III's first public appearance comes amid Channel 4's Dispatches and the Sunday Times new investigative reports regarding monarch and his son Prince William's private estates, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

As per the bombshell report, properties rented out by both duchies are in breach of basic government energy efficiency standards.

