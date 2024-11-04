Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties

  • November 04, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a thoughtful step to avoid royal family's wrath ahead of upcoming US elections.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly breached a key agreement with the royal family shortly after moving to the United States in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.

Ahead of US elections in 2020, the royal couple delivered a message ahead of the election urging people to "vote against hate speech." 

Although they did not endorse any specific candidate, their remarks were widely interpreted as criticism of then-President Donald Trump and support for Joe Biden.

This public statement reportedly violated the terms of the Sandringham Summit agreement, established when they stepped down as senior royals. 

Royal aides revealed to The Sunday Times at the time that the couple’s comments left royal family uneasy, describing it as a breach of the agreed-upon guidelines.

However, this year the couple has taken a more neutral stance, simply encouraging voter registration without making any references to presidential candidates.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2017, and moved to the US just three years after their marriage.

The couple now lives in Montecito California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet.

Royal News

Prince Beatrice breaks silence after King Charles' snub
King Charles gives new 'problem' to Queen Camilla amid his cancer battle
Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles as Duchess plans UK 'showdown'
Prince William shares exciting update as he arrives in South Africa
Queen Mathilde becomes fan of Queen Camilla's new initiative
King Charles makes first appearance amid The Duchy Files controversy
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Princess Kate's team reacts in 'shock' to Mother's Day photo controversy
Princess Kate deepens 'faith' after cancer diagnosis as William remains detached
King Charles carries out Queen Elizabeth's plan by evicting Prince Andrew
King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry