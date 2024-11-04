Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a thoughtful step to avoid royal family's wrath ahead of upcoming US elections.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly breached a key agreement with the royal family shortly after moving to the United States in 2020, after stepping down from their royal duties.
Ahead of US elections in 2020, the royal couple delivered a message ahead of the election urging people to "vote against hate speech."
Although they did not endorse any specific candidate, their remarks were widely interpreted as criticism of then-President Donald Trump and support for Joe Biden.
This public statement reportedly violated the terms of the Sandringham Summit agreement, established when they stepped down as senior royals.
Royal aides revealed to The Sunday Times at the time that the couple’s comments left royal family uneasy, describing it as a breach of the agreed-upon guidelines.
However, this year the couple has taken a more neutral stance, simply encouraging voter registration without making any references to presidential candidates.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2017, and moved to the US just three years after their marriage.
The couple now lives in Montecito California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet.