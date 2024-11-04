World

Kamala Harris leaves Donald Trump out of picture for positive campaign finale

Kamala Harris is competing to become the first Black woman to serve as president

  • November 04, 2024
US presidential candidate Kamala Harris did not mention the name of her rival Donald Trump for the first time at her campaign rallies.

As per Fox News, Harris recently visited four locations in the battleground states, which are likely to decide the outcome of the high stakes US elections.

But this time she fully avoided any mention of Trump’s name as she aimed to conclude her presidential campaign on a positive note.

Harris ended Sunday with a rally at Michigan State University’s Jamison Field House in East Lansing, where she stated, "We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division."

She added, "We are done with that. We are exhausted with that. America is ready for a fresh start, ready for a new way forward where we see our fellow American not as an enemy, but as a neighbor."

Harris joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Now, Harris is competing to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.

Harris and Trump are locked in a tight race and polls revealed a close margin between both candidates.

