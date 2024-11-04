Royal

King Charles gives new 'problem' to Queen Camilla amid his cancer battle

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024


King Charles III's beloved wife Queen Camilla spilled about one of the biggest problems amid monarch's cancer battle.

The Queen of England, who just wrapped an 11-day tour to Australia - Samoa with the king last month, shared a reassuring update about his cancer treatment.

During her rare appearance in ITV's documentary on domestic violence, Camilla Parker Bowls was asked about monarch's health as he attended nearly 36 engagements during his first international tour since ascending to the throne.

"He's doing really well," the Queen revealed, leading the host, Ms Diana Parkes to comment: "He looks amazing. He looks amazing. I'm so pleased."

Camilla jokingly added, "The problem is trying to stop him. That's the problem."

This update comes amid bombshell reports by Channel 24 and the Sunday Times, making revelations about how the private royal estates, The Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall owned by Charles and his elder son Prince William have received millions of pounds from charities and public bodies.

For those unfamiliar, King Charles was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February this year and has been under treatment since then. 

Royal News

Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles as Duchess plans UK 'showdown'
Prince William shares exciting update as he arrives in South Africa
Queen Mathilde becomes fan of Queen Camilla's new initiative
King Charles makes first appearance amid The Duchy Files controversy
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Princess Kate's team reacts in 'shock' to Mother's Day photo controversy
Princess Kate deepens 'faith' after cancer diagnosis as William remains detached
King Charles carries out Queen Elizabeth's plan by evicting Prince Andrew
King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Meghan Markle’s battles her worst fears as Prince Harry separates paths