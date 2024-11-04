King Charles gives new 'problem' to Queen Camilla amid his cancer battle

King Charles III's beloved wife Queen Camilla spilled about one of the biggest problems amid monarch's cancer battle.
The Queen of England, who just wrapped an 11-day tour to Australia - Samoa with the king last month, shared a reassuring update about his cancer treatment.
During her rare appearance in ITV's documentary on domestic violence, Camilla Parker Bowls was asked about monarch's health as he attended nearly 36 engagements during his first international tour since ascending to the throne.
"He's doing really well," the Queen revealed, leading the host, Ms Diana Parkes to comment: "He looks amazing. He looks amazing. I'm so pleased."
Camilla jokingly added, "The problem is trying to stop him. That's the problem."
This update comes amid bombshell reports by Channel 24 and the Sunday Times, making revelations about how the private royal estates, The Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall owned by Charles and his elder son Prince William have received millions of pounds from charities and public bodies.
For those unfamiliar, King Charles was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February this year and has been under treatment since then.