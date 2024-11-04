Prince Beatrice breaks silence after King Charles' snub

Princess Beatrice has broken silence after it was revealed that she and her sister Eugenie are upset because of King Charles' latest move.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter attended a conference and ADIPEC Exhibition, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, a week after her appearance at Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia.
Beatrice, the vice president of tech company Afiniti, took the center stage to give a powerful message about the role of AI in transforming the society.
"We need to have everyone’s voice at the table," she said.
Beatrice urged, "We need to have the energy sector, we need to have the AI companies, we need to have the individuals, but most importantly we also need the consumers as well, to come along on that journey with us."
This thoughtful statement from Princess Beatrice comes after an insider exclusively told Daily Beast, "they are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."
As per the source, Eugenie and Beatrice, who despite representing the royal family on many platforms do not hold a royal title like their cousins Prince Harry and William, think they "aren't being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service."
To note, Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, make their living through their day jobs.