Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles as Duchess plans UK 'showdown'

Meghan Markle has reportedly been planning to face off the royal family in the UK with her unexpected return.
For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly bought a luxurious property in Portugal in order to set their "European base for UK visits."
An insider told Closer magazine that the former Suits actress is quite hesitant about any unpleasant encounter with the royals, however, she is ready for an "explosive showdown."
The report stated, "Following reports that she and Harry have recently purchased a property in Portugal, a source reveals that their new European home means that Meghan will be close enough to fly back to the UK and finally face the royals in what is likely to be an explosive showdown."
The tipster shared that Meghan, who earlier revealed her sufferings as an active working royal, is scared that any appalling interaction will reopen her wounds.
"Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done," the source said.
It is important to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.
Since then, the couple and the key royal figures, including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, became strangers with time due to the Sussexes' public attacks on the Firm.