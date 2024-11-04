Royal

Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles as Duchess plans UK 'showdown'

Meghan Markle set to face off King Charles, Kate Middleton as UK return seems possible

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles as Duchess plans UK showdown
Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles as Duchess plans UK 'showdown'

Meghan Markle has reportedly been planning to face off the royal family in the UK with her unexpected return. 

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly bought a luxurious property in Portugal in order to set their "European base for UK visits."

An insider told Closer magazine that the former Suits actress is quite hesitant about any unpleasant encounter with the royals, however, she is ready for an "explosive showdown."

The report stated, "Following reports that she and Harry have recently purchased a property in Portugal, a source reveals that their new European home means that Meghan will be close enough to fly back to the UK and finally face the royals in what is likely to be an explosive showdown."

The tipster shared that Meghan, who earlier revealed her sufferings as an active working royal, is scared that any appalling interaction will reopen her wounds. 

"Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done," the source said.

It is important to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

Since then, the couple and the key royal figures, including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, became strangers with time due to the Sussexes' public attacks on the Firm.

Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple

Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months

China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross: ‘Vulgar’

Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross: ‘Vulgar’
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react

Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react

Royal News

Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
King Charles gives new 'problem' to Queen Camilla amid his cancer battle
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Prince William shares exciting update as he arrives in South Africa
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Queen Mathilde becomes fan of Queen Camilla's new initiative
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
King Charles makes first appearance amid The Duchy Files controversy
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Princess Kate's team reacts in 'shock' to Mother's Day photo controversy
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Princess Kate deepens 'faith' after cancer diagnosis as William remains detached
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
King Charles carries out Queen Elizabeth's plan by evicting Prince Andrew
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Meghan Markle’s battles her worst fears as Prince Harry separates paths