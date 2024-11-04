King Charles, Prince William pressured to dissolve 'money-grabbing' deals

King Charles III and son Prince William have reportedly found themselves at the center of a huge controversy.
On Sunday a bombshell investigative report by The Sunday Times and Channel 24 has landed the 75-year-old monarch and the Prince of Wales in trouble.
As per the report, the father-son duo's private estates - The Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall are earning them millions of pounds by signing lucrative deals with public and charitable organizations.
It was also revealed that properties rented out by both duchies have a performance rating of F or G, which is against landlords law to rent out properties rated below an E since 2020.
Now, the cancer-stricken monarch is facing calls to dissolve his £11.4m deal with the NHS, which was struck by his estate the Duchy of Lancaster last year to store a fleet of electric ambulances.
The deals are being described as “disgraceful” and a “money-grabbing activity” amid reconsiderations calls by the campaigners.
Dennis Reed from Silver Voices, a campaign group for elderly people told Daily Mail, “I think it is disgraceful actually, given the NHS is under so much pressure, for the royal family to charge for ambulance parking and other NHS uses.”
“[It] sounds rather like a money-grabbing activity. And I would hope because of the publicity there will be a rethink in the royal household,” he added.
These bombshell report comes shortly after King Charles wrapped his historic international trip to Australia-Samoa with wife Queen Camilla.