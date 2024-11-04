Prince William shares exciting update as he arrives in South Africa

Prince William finally landed in South Africa for his much hyped initiative Earthshot Prize Awards this week.
The Prince of Wales has seemingly turned a deaf ear to new controversy surrounding his and dad King Charles' private estates as he shared an exciting update about his upcoming week.
In a shocking turn of events, the bombshell investigative reports by Sunday Time and Channel 24 claimed that Charles and William's private estates - The Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall - have profited with a whopping amount from contracts with public bodies and charities.
However, the 75-year-old monarch paid no heed to the accusation, likewise William also kicked off his new journey without wife Kate Middleton on Monday, November 4, 2024.
Alongside a video from the African state, Molweni Cape Town, William wrote, "it’s great to be back in South Africa!"
He added, "What a week ahead we have here for the fourth annual @EarthshotPrize Awards and the @UnitedforWildlife Summit. We can’t wait to share it with you."
William also expressed his excitement about the event noting, "It's Earthshot Week! Such an exciting few days ahead as we celebrate this year's 15 new Finalists and award five new winners!"
"Our new cohort have been in Cape Town for the Earthshot Fellowship Retreat, getting to know each other, making connections and learning more about the @earthshotprize," he added.