Royal

Queen Mathilde becomes fan of Queen Camilla's new initiative

Queen Camilla is set to make appearance on ITV documentary 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors'

  • November 04, 2024


Queen Mathilde has joined the list of readers of Queen Camilla's book club.

The Queen of Belgium, 51, recently shared her favourite picks from her majesty’s Reading Room, including 600-page bestseller The Burgundians by Bart Van Loo.

Other famous fans who loves Camilla's book club includes Dame Judi Dench and Richard E. Grant.

Mathilde also loved Celebration of the Everyday by Colette Nys-Mazure and Those Who Forget by Géraldine Schwarz from Queen consort's club.

As per Hello Magazine, the Queen of Belgium got candid about her favourite novel, "Belgian author Bart Van Loo brings the powerfully evocative middle ages to life. In a very colourful and entertaining style he tells the reader how the dukes of Burgundy shaped what we know as the Low Countries.”

She added, "He succeeds in transforming the historical characters into real flesh-and-blood people you would love to have known. Do not be put off by the 600 pages; this book reads like a thriller."

Back in March 2022, the mother-of-four met Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace on International Women's Day.

She was also among the European royals who raised awareness about domestic violence against girls at the palace reception, something the Queen of the UK is passionate about.

