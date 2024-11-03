WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update 

WhatsApp is rolling out a new revamped widget feature for iPhone users to access the status updates.
As per WEBetaInfo, this widget will allow users to easily connect their favourite chats and groups directly from their Home Screen.
Previously, WhatsApp announced widget feature but it was based on outdated iOS technology that did not offer smart and smooth functionality of newer iOS integrations.
To address this issue WhatsApp removed this older widget several months ago.
Now, WhatsApp makes a return with a revamped widget feature to enhance the users’ experience.
The instant messaging platform has introduced two different kinds of widgets with different sizes. The first one is a smaller widget that displays the latest update from a single contact.
While, the second one is a larger widget, which provides a broader view and allows users to see status updates from up to three contacts.
Some people are also asking which contacts WhatsApp will show in this widget. Meta-owned platform might prioritize showing most recent status updates or frequently contacted people.
This new update is available to some beta testers and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming week.
Additionally, the messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.
One of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.
Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.