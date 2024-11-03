Sci-Tech

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update 

WhatsApp is rolling out a new revamped widget feature for iPhone users to access the status updates.

As per WEBetaInfo, this widget will allow users to easily connect their favourite chats and groups directly from their Home Screen.

Previously, WhatsApp announced widget feature but it was based on outdated iOS technology that did not offer smart and smooth functionality of newer iOS integrations.

To address this issue WhatsApp removed this older widget several months ago.

Now, WhatsApp makes a return with a revamped widget feature to enhance the users’ experience.

The instant messaging platform has introduced two different kinds of widgets with different sizes. The first one is a smaller widget that displays the latest update from a single contact.

While, the second one is a larger widget, which provides a broader view and allows users to see status updates from up to three contacts.

Some people are also asking which contacts WhatsApp will show in this widget. Meta-owned platform might prioritize showing most recent status updates or frequently contacted people.

This new update is available to some beta testers and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming week.

Additionally, the messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.

One of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.

Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Sci-Tech News

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
NASA's Perseverance rover stuns scientists with evidence of water on Mars
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Electric motorcycle makes epic 6,000-kilometer journey on solar power alone
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
OpenAI’s Sam Altman debunks ‘fake news’ on ChatGPT-5 release
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
NASA's Mars rover captures rare 'googly eye' solar eclipse on red planet
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
World's oldest-known tadpole fossils discovered from Argentina: Details