World

Lahore faces severe smog crisis as pollution hits historic levels

Smog crisis intensifies to severe levels in Lahore upon the arrival of winter season

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Lahore faces severe smog crisis as pollution hits historic levels
Lahore faces severe smog crisis as pollution hits historic levels

Pakistan's second-largest city, Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city on a real-time pollution tracking list on Sunday, November 3.

As per Reuters, this comes after the city recorded an extremely high pollution reading of 1900 near the Pakistan-India border.

Shortly after the announcement, the government has taken significant emergency actions, including mandating work-from-home arrangements and closing primary schools for a week as the city is blanketed by a thick layer of smog.

Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb gave brief instructions to citizens during a press conference to tackle the challenging situation and urged parents to make sure that their children wear masks.

She also adviced citizens to stay indoors, keep doors and windows shut, and avoid unnecessary travel.

Smog crisis intensifies to severe levels in Lahore upon the arrival of winter season, similar to India’s capital Delhi.

Aurangzeb further said that 50% of employees would work from home in order to reduce vehicle pollution.

She also emphasised the need for negotiations between India and Pakistan saying, “This cannot be solved without talks with and the provincial government would initiate talks with its bigger neighbour through Pakistan's foreign ministry.”

The further measures include a ban on three-wheelers or rickshaws and also paused construction in some areas to reduce the pollution levels.

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference

World News

Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
China's marriage registrations hit record low in 2024 amid government efforts
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Former Russian President warns NATO could trigger World War III
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Harris teams up with her impersonator Maya Rudolph in surprise 'SNL' appearance
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Democrats prepare to fight back against Trump's premature victory claims
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Archaeologists discover historic 900-year-old guardian statues in Angkor Thom
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon pays heartfelt tribute to Janey Godley
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Scientists finally unveil secret behind parrots' vibrant colors
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of Britain's Conservative Party