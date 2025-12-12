Royal
  By Hafsa Noor
  • By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle has opened up about her major role in most-anticipated documentary.

The Duchess of Sussex recently confirmed that she will serve as executive producer on Cookie Queens, alongside husband Prince Harry.

The royal couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, has joined forces with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films for the exciting project.

On December 11, Meghan shared a heartwarming message for the documentary on Instagram Stories, recalling her sweet journey with her mother, Doria Ragland.

She penned, "As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.”

“When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible,” Meghan added.

The Cookie Queens is set to make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival as part of the Family Matinee programme.

However, it's not confirmed yet if Harry and Meghan will attend the premire.

