American rapper Snoop Dogg has been tapped as an 'honorary coach' for Team USA at next year's Winter Olympics.
On Thursday, December 11, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced that the rapper, whosereal name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will take on "a volunteer role celebrating and supporting America's athletes off the field of play".
Last year during the Summer Games in Paris, Snoop Dogg held a significant role as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC's Olympics coverage, as well as performing at the handover ceremony for Los Angeles 2028.
"Team USA athletes are the real stars - I'm just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines," said the 54-year-old.
Snoop Dogg added, "This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that's a win for me."
The Winter Games take place in Milan and Cortina, Italy, from February 6 to 22.
USOPC said that The Underdoggs star "will lend his signature humour and heart" to help motivate and inspire US athletes.
Snoop Dogg is a big sports fan and in 2005 founded the Snoop Youth Football League, which aims to provide inner-city children opportunities to play American football in stadiums around the US.