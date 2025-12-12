Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

The Winter Games, beginning in February 2026, will see the American rapper motivating the passionate athletes

  • By Hania Jamil
Team USA names Snoop Dogg as honorary coach for Winter Olympics
Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

American rapper Snoop Dogg has been tapped as an 'honorary coach' for Team USA at next year's Winter Olympics.

On Thursday, December 11, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced that the rapper, whosereal name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.,  will take on "a volunteer role celebrating and supporting America's athletes off the field of play".

Last year during the Summer Games in Paris, Snoop Dogg held a significant role as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC's Olympics coverage, as well as performing at the handover ceremony for Los Angeles 2028.

"Team USA athletes are the real stars - I'm just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines," said the 54-year-old.

You Might Like:

Snoop Dogg added, "This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that's a win for me."

The Winter Games take place in Milan and Cortina, Italy, from February 6 to 22.

USOPC said that The Underdoggs star "will lend his signature humour and heart" to help motivate and inspire US athletes.

Snoop Dogg is a big sports fan and in 2005 founded the Snoop Youth Football League, which aims to provide inner-city children opportunities to play American football in stadiums around the US.

Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health

Jason Collins, former NBA star shares heartbreaking update on health
Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India

Lionel Messi set to be honoured with world’s tallest footballer statue in India
Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk

Real Madrid in crisis as Man City defeat puts Xabi Alonso’s job at risk
Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title

Lando Norris’ whopping bonus from McLaren revealed after winning debut F1 title
Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach

Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach
Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

GTA Online brings ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ with luxury mansions

GTA Online brings ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’ with luxury mansions

Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes

Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes
PlayStation joins year-end recaps trend with launch of '2025 Wrap-Up'

PlayStation joins year-end recaps trend with launch of '2025 Wrap-Up'

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation
F1 2026: New rules, British rookie, and new team set to shake up grid

F1 2026: New rules, British rookie, and new team set to shake up grid
Anthony Joshua shuts down critics ahead of Jake Paul fight

Anthony Joshua shuts down critics ahead of Jake Paul fight

Latest News

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary
Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics