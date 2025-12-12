Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

The ‘Sorry’ crooner celebrates his roots by crooning his hit track ‘Baby’ at its iconic filming location

  • By Sidra Khan
Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber has made fans emotional with his sentimental move.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 11, the Swag hitmaker sparked a frenzy among fans by recreating a nostalgic moment after 15 years.

In the post, Bieber shared a clip showing him crooning his 2010’s hit track Baby at the very spot where its music video was filmed, making his admirers take a trip down memory lane.

“Went to where I shot my music video for baby . This is what happened,” he captioned.

Dressed in his usual swaggy style, the Daisies singer wore an oversized T-shirt and a baggy half-pant paired with a cap.

The video featured him delightfully singing the lyrics “but I'm losing you, I'll buy you anything, I'll buy you any ring, And I'm in pieces, baby, fix me, And just shake me 'til you wake me from this bad dream, I'm going down, down, down, down.”

Fans’ reactions:

Justin Bieber’s surprise video quickly sparked a frenzy among fans, who swarmed the comments section with their exciting and emotional reactions.

“Are you KIDDING ME,” wrote one, while a second penned, “Thanks for that Justin.”

A third commented, “Stuck on this video for the next few days.”

“Oh, the nostalgia!” added a fourth.

Meanwhile, many others dropped crying and red heart emojis in the comments.

Justin Bieber’s Baby:

Released on January 18, 2010, Baby is the lead single from Justin Bieber’s debut studio album, My World 2.0., and features American rapper Ludacris.

The track soon became a massive hit among listeners and debuted at number five on Billboard Hot 100, becoming Bieber’s highest-charting single in the US.

Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour

Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour
Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El
Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event

Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event
Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour

Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour
Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled

Kim Kardashian joins Fortnite in surprising move as debut date unveiled
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz

Josh Hutcherson's Swifties trouble explained amid 'Hunger Games' return buzz
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours
Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce

Latest News

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary
Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Team USA names Snoop Dogg as 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics