Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber has made fans emotional with his sentimental move.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 11, the Swag hitmaker sparked a frenzy among fans by recreating a nostalgic moment after 15 years.
In the post, Bieber shared a clip showing him crooning his 2010’s hit track Baby at the very spot where its music video was filmed, making his admirers take a trip down memory lane.
“Went to where I shot my music video for baby . This is what happened,” he captioned.
Dressed in his usual swaggy style, the Daisies singer wore an oversized T-shirt and a baggy half-pant paired with a cap.
The video featured him delightfully singing the lyrics “but I'm losing you, I'll buy you anything, I'll buy you any ring, And I'm in pieces, baby, fix me, And just shake me 'til you wake me from this bad dream, I'm going down, down, down, down.”
Fans’ reactions:
Justin Bieber’s surprise video quickly sparked a frenzy among fans, who swarmed the comments section with their exciting and emotional reactions.
“Are you KIDDING ME,” wrote one, while a second penned, “Thanks for that Justin.”
A third commented, “Stuck on this video for the next few days.”
“Oh, the nostalgia!” added a fourth.
Meanwhile, many others dropped crying and red heart emojis in the comments.
Justin Bieber’s Baby:
Released on January 18, 2010, Baby is the lead single from Justin Bieber’s debut studio album, My World 2.0., and features American rapper Ludacris.
The track soon became a massive hit among listeners and debuted at number five on Billboard Hot 100, becoming Bieber’s highest-charting single in the US.