Loy Krathong: Here’s all you need to know about Thai festival

Every year on the full moon evening of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar, thousands of locals head to the nearest water body to celebrate their special festival called Loy Krathong.
According to CNN, the festival usually comes in November, and this year it will be celebrated on November 15, 2024.
During this festival, people release small floats called krathongs in the water. These krathongs are decorated with banana plants, flowers, incense, and candles. People set these adrift to honor the water goddess and to bring good luck.
The festival is celebrated all over Thailand, but the biggest celebration takes place in Sukhothai City, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The events of the festival include traditional parades, fireworks, and light and sound shows.
It is a week-long Festival of Lights that provides visitors with a rare opportunity to witness ancient monuments of the city lit up beautifully.
Moreover, Sukhothai Historical Park, which was the first capital of Thailand back in the 13th and 14th centuries, is home to historic Thai architecture and several Buddhist monasteries.
Its inscription says, “The great civilization that evolved in the Kingdom of Sukhothai absorbed numerous influences and ancient local traditions; the rapid assimilation of all these elements forged what is known as the ‘Sukhothai style.’”
UNESCO added the city of Sukhothai to its World Heritage list in 1991 because it represents Thai culture, religion, and architecture.