World

Spanish royal visit turns chaotic as angry protesters hurl mud at King, Queen

Local authorities indicated that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with some individuals still missing

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024


The King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain recently visited to the flood-hit town of Paiporta where they encountered a bizarre incident.

As per BBC, angry protesters threw mud and other objects in the direction of royal delegations and called them “murderers.”

The southern and eastern parts of Spain are under severe flooding which has claimed at least 217 lives.

This disaster is believed to be the worst in over five decades.

The reason behind their anger was over the lack of warning and inadequate cooperation from the authorities.

With mud on their faces, the King and Queen were letter seen offering comfort to the members of crowd.

Local authorities indicated that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with some individuals still missing.

Due to the unrest, the king’s scheduled visits to further locations were cancelled.

The situation has worsened to such an extent that looting has increased in the worst-hit areas due to lack of food and water.

Flooding has destroyed Valencia's infrastructure, washed out bridges, roads and railroad tracks, and submerged farmland that produces about two-thirds of Spain's citrus crops, such as oranges. , which this country exports globally.

Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life

Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote

Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?

When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?

World News

When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Loy Krathong: Here’s all you need to know about Thai festival
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Unexpected burrowing badgers spark major road repair emergency in Lincolnshire
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Lahore faces severe smog crisis as pollution hits historic levels
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
China's marriage registrations hit record low in 2024 amid government efforts
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Former Russian President warns NATO could trigger World War III
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Harris teams up with her impersonator Maya Rudolph in surprise 'SNL' appearance
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Democrats prepare to fight back against Trump's premature victory claims
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Archaeologists discover historic 900-year-old guardian statues in Angkor Thom
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon pays heartfelt tribute to Janey Godley