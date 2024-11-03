Spanish royal visit turns chaotic as angry protesters hurl mud at King, Queen

The King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain recently visited to the flood-hit town of Paiporta where they encountered a bizarre incident.
As per BBC, angry protesters threw mud and other objects in the direction of royal delegations and called them “murderers.”
The southern and eastern parts of Spain are under severe flooding which has claimed at least 217 lives.
This disaster is believed to be the worst in over five decades.
The reason behind their anger was over the lack of warning and inadequate cooperation from the authorities.
With mud on their faces, the King and Queen were letter seen offering comfort to the members of crowd.
Local authorities indicated that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with some individuals still missing.
Due to the unrest, the king’s scheduled visits to further locations were cancelled.
The situation has worsened to such an extent that looting has increased in the worst-hit areas due to lack of food and water.
Flooding has destroyed Valencia's infrastructure, washed out bridges, roads and railroad tracks, and submerged farmland that produces about two-thirds of Spain's citrus crops, such as oranges. , which this country exports globally.