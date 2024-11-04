Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users

Google Photos widely rolled out a new "Updates" feed to enhance the users’ experience.
As per several reports, this new "Updates" feed has replaced the "Sharing" feed.
Earlier, photo sharing app announced similar changes when Google Photos replaced its most popular feature, "Memories" with a new one called "Timeline."
Google Photos previously added a Sharing page, which people can access through a "people" icon located between the "plus" menu and profile avatar.
This page offered shortcuts like "Create shared Album" and "Share with partner" at the top, followed by an "Albums and Memories" carousel and a list of "Conversations" at the bottom.
Now, with the updated feature users can now get a bell icon within the app bar to "See recent sharing updates which include conversations and shared links."
This opens an "Updates" feed where users can access menu that includes, Sharing activity, which features Shared links, Shared memories, and Conversation.
Google is intentionally reducing the prominence of "Conversation" messages and wants to adopt bell icon for notifications, similar designs elements across its app like Google Home, the Play Store and YouTube.
This is not the only feature that Google is testing with the latest Google Photos.
In recent updates, Google Photos on the web is introducing a new unique feature that can automatically upload a folder from your computer.