Sci-Tech

Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users

Google Photos is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users

Google Photos widely rolled out a new "Updates" feed to enhance the users’ experience.

As per several reports, this new "Updates" feed has replaced the "Sharing" feed.

Earlier, photo sharing app announced similar changes when Google Photos replaced its most popular feature, "Memories" with a new one called "Timeline."

Google Photos previously added a Sharing page, which people can access through a "people" icon located between the "plus" menu and profile avatar.

This page offered shortcuts like "Create shared Album" and "Share with partner" at the top, followed by an "Albums and Memories" carousel and a list of "Conversations" at the bottom.

Now, with the updated feature users can now get a bell icon within the app bar to "See recent sharing updates which include conversations and shared links."

This opens an "Updates" feed where users can access menu that includes, Sharing activity, which features Shared links, Shared memories, and Conversation.

Google is intentionally reducing the prominence of "Conversation" messages and wants to adopt bell icon for notifications, similar designs elements across its app like Google Home, the Play Store and YouTube.

This is not the only feature that Google is testing with the latest Google Photos.

In recent updates, Google Photos on the web is introducing a new unique feature that can automatically upload a folder from your computer.

Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple

Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months

China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross: ‘Vulgar’

Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross: ‘Vulgar’
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react

Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react

Sci-Tech News

Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Archaeologists recreated face of 400-year-old 'vampire' woman
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
NASA's Perseverance rover stuns scientists with evidence of water on Mars
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Electric motorcycle makes epic 6,000-kilometer journey on solar power alone