Meta under probe over alleged child exploitation by AI chatbots

Authorities will now probe into whether children are at an increased risk from Meta's technology or the platform misled regulators

Meta is facing massive backlash over what it allows its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots to say.

While responding to a recent report that claimed that Meta’s AI can “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” causing harm to the children, the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism (R-MO), Josh Hawley, has launched an investigation into the platform.

The leaked documents, named "GenAI: Content Risk Standards", offered instructions for Meta's AI chatbots

These rules allowed chatbots to engage in an appropriate conversation with children, according to Hawley.

In addition, Hawley has requested that the company offer all the essential documents regarding the policies by September 19.

Authorities will now probe into whether children are at an increased risk from Meta's technology or the platform misled regulators or the public regarding its safeguards.

Hawley further emphasised that "children deserve protection and parents deserve the truth."

"The Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism of the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin an investigation into whether Meta's generative AI products facilitate child exploitation, deception, or other criminal harms," he added.

A representative for Meta defended the guidelines, stating the examples were removed as they contradicted the company’s guidelines and policies.

Critics stressed the need for improved child protection, and the company’s efforts are insufficient.

