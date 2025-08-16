Home / Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 FE latest leaks and rumours

Here is a list of a few upcoming flagship mobile phone launches with the latest rumours

Tech enthusiasts are buzzing as recent rumours reveal intriguing details about the highly anticipated upcoming phone launches.

They include Galaxy S25 FE, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air, hinting at significant upgrades, release daes, and designs.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE likely to launch early this year

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be released on September 19, 2025, with sales possibly beginning from October 3.

The upcoming device will reportedly launch with a plethora of cutting-edge features, including an Exynos 2400 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and equipped with upgraded cameras, offering an enhanced user experience.

iPhone 17 Pro battery leaks 

Apple is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in September. 

Recent reports suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro would be launched with an L-shaped steel-encased battery, designed for better heat dissipation, improved replacement through adhesive debonding.

iPhone 17 Air latest reports ahead of launch

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be released this year with the flagship iPhone 17 series, featuring a 5.5mm slim design, a 6.6-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 24MP front camera, and Apple’s C1 modem.

The reported upcoming device is positioned between the iPhone 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro, it is aiming to target the Galaxy S25 Edge.

