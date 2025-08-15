WhatsApp to roll out instant view count for status updates

Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp is introducing a revamped About feature with disappearing status options

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to display who recently viewed a status update and its privacy settings.

Similar to Instagram, this feature will allow users to quickly see some of the contacts who have viewed their status, shown as small profile pictures with the total view count at the bottom, so you can quickly know who has seen it without opening the full list, as per WABetaInfo.

Not only this, WhatsApp will start showing which audience you selected for each status update right next to it.

With this update, you can easily remember and confirm who can see it, especially if you often change your privacy settings.

As per the outlet, with a quick visual cue, they can instantly check the audience for each status, making it easier over time to manage posts consistently and avoid sharing with the wrong people by mistake.

However, the new feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

Not only this, WhatsApp is also working on a revamped About feature with disappearing status options.

With this feature, users can choose to make their profile's "About" text automatically disappear after a certain time you choose.

