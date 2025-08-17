Home / Sci-Tech

iOS 18.6.1 update reinstates Apple Watch blood oxygen tracking

iOS 18.6.1 update is available in all iPhones launched since 2018, including iPhone Xs, Xs Max, entire iPhone 16 series, more

Apple has introduced iOS 18.6.1, a surprise iPhone update that restores blood oxygen monitoring for specific Apple watches.

The feature was removed from a few Apple Watches in 2024 due to a legal dispute with Masimo, a medical technology firm, but has now been reinstated after an ongoing US Customs ruling.

Compatible iPhones

This significant update is available in all iPhones launched since 2018, including iPhone Xs, Xs Max, entire iPhone 16 series, iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen).

How to update?

If you haven’t received this update yet, install iOS 18.6.1 by launching Settings > General > Software Update and choosing Install.

Apple's new blood oxygen monitoring update 

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, “This update provides a new Blood Oxygen experience for users in the U.S. with Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Measurements are calculated on iPhone and viewed in the Health app.”

Unlike previous methods that required readings directly on the watch, data is now transmitted to the iPhone to perform calculations and shown in Health.

Moreover, the watchOS 11 update is also accessible. The significant update enables affected Apple Watch users to regain access to blood oxygen tracking ahead of the expected launch of the company’s flagship releases in September.

