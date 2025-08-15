Meta to face congressional investigation over AI chatbot policies for kids

Mark Zuckerberg Meta could face congressional investigation over its artificial intelligence alleged “romantic” conversations with kids.
According to Reuters, two Republican US senators called for a congressional investigation into Meta Platforms, opens new tab on Thursday after outlet's exclusively reported on an internal policy document that permitted the company’s chatbots to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.”
Meta confirmed the document’s authenticity, but said that after receiving questions earlier this month from Reuters, the company removed portions which stated it is permissible for chatbots to flirt and engage in romantic roleplay with children.
"So, only after Meta got CAUGHT did it retract portions of its company doc," Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, said in a post on social media site X. "This is grounds for an immediate congressional investigation," Hawley said.
A spokesperson for Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, said she supports an investigation into the social media company.
A spokesperson for Meta reiterated the company's earlier statement that "the examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed.” The spokesperson declined to comment on the senators' call for an investigation.
Senator Peter Welch, a Democrat of Vermont, said the report "shows how critical safeguards are for AI, especially when the health and safety of kids is at risk."
The Senate voted 99-1 in July to remove a provision in President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill that would have effectively barred states from passing AI regulation.