Oracle partners with Google Cloud to offer Gemini AI models

Oracle and Alphabet' Google Cloud have recently announced a partnership.

This partnership will allow Oracle to provide Google's Gemini AI models through its cloud services and business applications.

This agreement, similar to Oracle's earlier deal with Elon Musk's xAI will allow software developers to use Google's AI models to create text, videos, images and audios.

As per multiple reports, companies using Oracle’s software for finance, human resources or supply chain management can now opt to integrate and use Google’s AI models directly within those applications.

While, Google's AI models will operate on Google's servers, Oracle will provide access to them through its cloud using Google's Vertex AI platform, effectively distributing Google’s models via Oracle’s platform.

As per the reports, Oracle customers can pay for access to Google's AI models using their existing Oracle cloud credits.

However, both the companies have not revealed whether any money will be exchanged between Oracle and Google as part of this new agreement.

Oracle’s strategy is to provide customers with variety of AI tools including Google's models instead of focusing solely on promoting its own AI technology.

