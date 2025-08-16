Home / Sci-Tech

TikTok set to update AI, content rules on September 13

Chinese-owned company, TikTok, launched several rules for commercial content, stressing the promotions should be disclosed

TikTok has updated its Community Guidelines, aiming to focus on user safety while also ensuring ease of access for creators and those trying to comprehend the company’s policies.

TikTok, a Chinese-owned company, stated that its updated policy will be implemented from September 13, 2025.

“Our updated Community Guidelines reflect our deep commitment to trust and safety, with clearer, simpler language, more transparency, and new or enhanced policies. This update builds on our ongoing trust and safety work, including a suite of safety features for teens and families, creators, and the whole TikTok community,” the platform explained.

The significant rule updates relate to misinformation, and the misuse of TikTok for different purposes.

This change particularly affects TikTok LIVE creators, who are now entirely responsible for anything happening during their sessions.

Additionally, the company launched several rules for commercial content, stressing the promotions should be disclosed.

In markets where TikTok Shop runs, content directing users to off-platform purchases will have minimised visibility.

The update is expected to be aimed at those seeking to scrape TikTok and/or use TikTok accounts to foster misinformation.

Moreover, the platform has brought more personalisation now. Search results and recommendations may differ by user, depending on previous searches and watch history.

TikTok has also simplified its AI-generated content policy for suspicious purposes. It no longer bans fake endorsements, and it doesn’t “allow content that’s misleading about matters of public importance or harmful to individuals.”

Finally, the platform’s reasoning for moderation has been rephrased: previously “safe, trustworthy, and vibrant,” TikTok now aims to remain a “safe, fun, and creative place for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the company has restructured its For You feed eligibility standards, spreading malicious content rules across different sections rather than one consolidated list.

