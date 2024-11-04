Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple

Violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto, triggered condemnation by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
According to Telegraph India, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported Peel Regional Police said that several protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with the people at a Hindu temple on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
As per the reports, the video circulated on social media showed people punching and striking poles at each other.
Following the unpleasant event, the Canadian prime minister condemned the attack and thanked the local authorities for their swift action in a social media post on Monday.
He wrote on X (previously Twitter), “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.”
Moreover, Indian authorities also reacted to the attack and expressed their concerns over the safety and security of their citizens in Canada.
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaaiswaal said, “We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted.”
“We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment, and violence," he added.
Furthermore, Peel police have assured that people who participated in the violent act will be pursued, arrested, and charged.