China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months

Three Chinese astronauts successfully spent half-year in space before returning to the Earth

  by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
China has successfully concluded its six-month space mission with the arrival of its three astronauts.

On Monday morning, November 4, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) reported that three of their astronauts have made a successful comeback to the Earth after spending half a year developing China’s low orbit space station.

The spacecraft named Shenzhuo-18’ landed safely at north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s Dongfeng landing site at 1:24 am (Beijing Time), reported The Telegraph.

Chinese astronauts, Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, who completed the mission, stayed in the orbit for 192 days.

The agency reported that all three astronauts were in good health when they touched down on Earth.

Ye Guangfu, who served as the commander of the mission, has achieved a record-breaking milestone by becoming the first ever Chinese astronaut who has spent an accumulative spaceflight time of over a year.

"Chinese astronauts have flown to space in successive missions. I believe that the record of the duration in orbit will be broken in the near future," he said.

Meanwhile, the other two astronauts reported that they had grown cherry tomatoes and lettuce plants, from which they harvested some lettuce leaves for food.

"Being able to eat fresh vegetables in space is truly a blessing. These green plants have also brought a touch of green and good cheer to our busy work," said Li Guangsu.

To note, China changes its space station crew every six months, and the three astronauts have been relieved by another group of trio Chinese astronauts.

What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users
TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates
Archaeologists recreated face of 400-year-old 'vampire' woman
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
NASA's Perseverance rover stuns scientists with evidence of water on Mars
WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing
Electric motorcycle makes epic 6,000-kilometer journey on solar power alone