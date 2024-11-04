China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months

China has successfully concluded its six-month space mission with the arrival of its three astronauts.
On Monday morning, November 4, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) reported that three of their astronauts have made a successful comeback to the Earth after spending half a year developing China’s low orbit space station.
The spacecraft named Shenzhuo-18’ landed safely at north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s Dongfeng landing site at 1:24 am (Beijing Time), reported The Telegraph.
Chinese astronauts, Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, who completed the mission, stayed in the orbit for 192 days.
The agency reported that all three astronauts were in good health when they touched down on Earth.
Ye Guangfu, who served as the commander of the mission, has achieved a record-breaking milestone by becoming the first ever Chinese astronaut who has spent an accumulative spaceflight time of over a year.
"Chinese astronauts have flown to space in successive missions. I believe that the record of the duration in orbit will be broken in the near future," he said.
Meanwhile, the other two astronauts reported that they had grown cherry tomatoes and lettuce plants, from which they harvested some lettuce leaves for food.
"Being able to eat fresh vegetables in space is truly a blessing. These green plants have also brought a touch of green and good cheer to our busy work," said Li Guangsu.
To note, China changes its space station crew every six months, and the three astronauts have been relieved by another group of trio Chinese astronauts.