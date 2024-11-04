New study uncovers disturbing autism trends in American youth

Recent data reveals a shocking surge in autism in America over the last decade.
The study published in the journal JAMA Network Open revealed that children and young adults are mostly victims of autism.
After examining a large amount of American health records, researchers found that autism diagnoses surged by 175 percent from 2011 to 2022, with rates rising from 2.3 to 6.3 per 1000 individuals.
However, it was young adults aged 26 to 34 who made the biggest jump of 450 percent.
While, among all age groups, children aged five to eight are the most likely to be diagnosed with this disease, with a rate of 30 per 1,000.
Now, experts warned that these numbers could be actually higher than that because not every child has access to screening and therapy.
What is autism?
Autism is a spectrum disorder or a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by repetitive, restricted and inflexible behaviours, interests and activities, as well as ongoing challenges in social communication and interaction.
Autism is different for every individual. Some may perceive things more clearly and some may get highly passionate about certain things and want to know everything about them.
While, some people have their own way of communication. Some of them may not prefer to make eye contacts while talking or take extra time to interact with others.
Researchers are now urging people to do regular checkup for early detection and are trying to develop more effective treatment strategies.