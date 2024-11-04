Sci-Tech

Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy

The historic temple was built by Arabian migrants from the Nabataean culture

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy

Archaeologists recently discovered a 2,000 year old temple off the coast of Pozzuoli, a town near Campi Flegrei, Italy.

This temple was built by Arabian migrants from the Nabataean culture, which features a design similar to the iconic "Treasury" in one of the famous movie Indiana Jones and Last crusade.

Previously known as Puteoli during Roman times, this city was considered a major harbour.

Unfortunately, much of the harbour has been lost to the sea because of changes in the coastline caused by volcanic activity.

Approximately 1.2 miles of ancient Roman-era warehouses and buildings including the newly discovered temple have been preserved.

Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy

This temple was believed to be in that area due to previous discoveries of 18th-century artifacts nearby, but now one knew where to find the temple.

In search of the temple, researchers began mapping the seafloor and discovered two fully submerged rooms with Roman-style walls.

These walls were roughly 32 feet by 16 feet, which forms two large spaces.

Apart from this, researchers also discovered two white marble altars, leaning against the wall of one room.

Both altars featured multiple rectangular recesses, which likely contained sacred stones used by Nabataean people who visited the temple.

Researchers are now confused about whether the temple was abandoned by the Nabateans after Trajan's conquest of Arabia in 106 AD or a natural disaster.

Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star

Liam Payne funeral: A-list stars line up to honor late One Direction star
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy

Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz

Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz

Sci-Tech News

Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Archaeologists recreated face of 400-year-old 'vampire' woman
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
NASA's Perseverance rover stuns scientists with evidence of water on Mars
Pedro Pascal praises co-star Paul Mescal as 'Gladiator II' generates Oscar buzz
WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing