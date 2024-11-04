Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy

Archaeologists recently discovered a 2,000 year old temple off the coast of Pozzuoli, a town near Campi Flegrei, Italy.
This temple was built by Arabian migrants from the Nabataean culture, which features a design similar to the iconic "Treasury" in one of the famous movie Indiana Jones and Last crusade.
Previously known as Puteoli during Roman times, this city was considered a major harbour.
Unfortunately, much of the harbour has been lost to the sea because of changes in the coastline caused by volcanic activity.
Approximately 1.2 miles of ancient Roman-era warehouses and buildings including the newly discovered temple have been preserved.
This temple was believed to be in that area due to previous discoveries of 18th-century artifacts nearby, but now one knew where to find the temple.
In search of the temple, researchers began mapping the seafloor and discovered two fully submerged rooms with Roman-style walls.
These walls were roughly 32 feet by 16 feet, which forms two large spaces.
Apart from this, researchers also discovered two white marble altars, leaning against the wall of one room.
Both altars featured multiple rectangular recesses, which likely contained sacred stones used by Nabataean people who visited the temple.
Researchers are now confused about whether the temple was abandoned by the Nabateans after Trajan's conquest of Arabia in 106 AD or a natural disaster.